Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Rusty Bennon Smith and Stephanie Renae Stuchlik

Bryan ONeal Parker and Alesia Roshawn Kenney

Sopheak Dy and Somaly Teang

Isaiah Grant Curtis and Isabell Ann Wedde

Gary Dermiztes Elder Jr. and Tiphany Danielle Nugent

Lee Jackson Livesay and Taren Elizabeth Jones

James Reis III and LaJeanna Kay Smith

Manuel Alejandro Ibarra and Mariah Kaelyn Jones

Durand Obadiah Sessions and Gussie Louise Johnson

Eric Daniel Bahena and Brenda Deniz Galvan Rodriguez

Spencer Reese Fritz and Lauren Elizabeth Wright

James Darringer Decker and Nicole Ann Amburn

Noah Thomas Welch and Abigail Hope Cheshire

Carlos Noe Rivera Martinez and Maria Elia Solis

Deshantis OZeal Braxton and Kymiah Darshay Carter

Michael Gene Cato and Reta Carol Tuttle

Robert Lavenci Williams and Bertha Ann Watson

Ray Obaya and Kimberly Sue Smith

Kevin Michael Sheppard and Maranda Lace Pelkey

Cory Tyler Campbell and Krista Leeann Harrod

