Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 7 to 11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Suraj Shrestha and Kanchan Manandhar

Mason Wayne Rateliff and Patience Danielle Sorrells

Jeffrey Shane Swartz and Sarah Christine Davison

Braxton Shane Richard and Stormi Elice Smith

Charles Alondre Jackson and Alyssa Shay Strange

Brandon Larnelle Kenney and Deborah Ann Cox

Laderius Daniel Brooks and Tatiyhana Kapri Freeman

Lee Grant McAnally and Brittney Kathleen Shelton

Leon Francisco Hernandez and Concepcion Galvan

Damon Michael Hornbuckle and Kasey Nichole Dozier

Derek Brandon Schaefer and Maricela Marsie Garcia

Kevin Paul Alston and Danine Denise Williams

Matthew Cody Weiss and Isabella Renee Beavers

Justin Aaron Franco and Madison Nicole Blake

Marshall Douglas Wooddell and Mariah Faye Bailey

Taylor Alexander Stoll and Lindsey Nicole Golden

Lance Gregory Cooper and Olivia Jane Dewey

Dillon Ray Mangham and Brittany Anne Liu

Lozano Adrian Soto and Cameron Lee Barton

Molly Angel Kirkpatrick and Karen G. Marquez Rivera

George Earl Shankle Jr. and Tracey Washington Jones

Joe Compton Woodard II and Amanda Marie Osborn

Joshua Ross Weaver and Allison Rose Fain

Ryan Taylor Harris and Lauren Jade Barger

Brian Edward Parrish and Nicole Gene Page

Todd Andrew Kinney and Kelly Ann Thompson

Phillip Lamarcus Ross Jr. and Virginia Lucille Gibson

Jacob Weston Fielden and Alexis Jade Owens

