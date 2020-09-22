Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 7 to 11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Suraj Shrestha and Kanchan Manandhar
Mason Wayne Rateliff and Patience Danielle Sorrells
Jeffrey Shane Swartz and Sarah Christine Davison
Braxton Shane Richard and Stormi Elice Smith
Charles Alondre Jackson and Alyssa Shay Strange
Brandon Larnelle Kenney and Deborah Ann Cox
Laderius Daniel Brooks and Tatiyhana Kapri Freeman
Lee Grant McAnally and Brittney Kathleen Shelton
Leon Francisco Hernandez and Concepcion Galvan
Damon Michael Hornbuckle and Kasey Nichole Dozier
Derek Brandon Schaefer and Maricela Marsie Garcia
Kevin Paul Alston and Danine Denise Williams
Matthew Cody Weiss and Isabella Renee Beavers
Justin Aaron Franco and Madison Nicole Blake
Marshall Douglas Wooddell and Mariah Faye Bailey
Taylor Alexander Stoll and Lindsey Nicole Golden
Lance Gregory Cooper and Olivia Jane Dewey
Dillon Ray Mangham and Brittany Anne Liu
Lozano Adrian Soto and Cameron Lee Barton
Molly Angel Kirkpatrick and Karen G. Marquez Rivera
George Earl Shankle Jr. and Tracey Washington Jones
Joe Compton Woodard II and Amanda Marie Osborn
Joshua Ross Weaver and Allison Rose Fain
Ryan Taylor Harris and Lauren Jade Barger
Brian Edward Parrish and Nicole Gene Page
Todd Andrew Kinney and Kelly Ann Thompson
Phillip Lamarcus Ross Jr. and Virginia Lucille Gibson
Jacob Weston Fielden and Alexis Jade Owens