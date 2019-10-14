Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Anthony Shane Palmer and Brittney J. Sollars
Christopher Austin Lee Bobbitt and Kyliee Renee Barr
Matthew Alan Frazier and Erica Danielle Laminack
George Edward Bell and Sikaya Denise Harden
Luis Angel Medina Lopez and Jiselle Marina Aldape
Brodrick Rondale Morris and Lottoya Shauniqua Rucker
Aaron Keith Medlin and Jessica Renae Teague
Aaron David Combs and Shelley Henderson Lloy
Timothy Don LaFleur Jr. and Bianca Louise Woolley
Mark A. Whitehead and Marshell Denise McGuire
Matthew Brogan Smith and Alexis Jeanne Clark
Joshua Michael Kelley and Destiny Lee Wylie
Linnie Clarence Trammell and Brittni Gladia Baker
Stanley Aiwonegbe and Sylvian Yvette Walker
Billy Neal Fussell and Stephanie Leann Webb
Christopher Howard Voight and Kendal Renea Crawford
Clyde Deontrate Willis and Brittany Gerlene Hicks
Jamaica Jorge Santiago and Maria Elizabeth Barrera Cisneros
Michael Wayne Peables and Taylor Rae-Dean Ridgeway
Kathryn Maylene Allison and Sarah Elizabeth Morton
Dalton Jack Daniels and Teara Alexis Foster
Charles Edwin Henderson and Lauren Taylor Madden
Mitchell Glen King and Carly Cheyenne Gooch
Michael Bryan Reynolds and Keely Amanda George
Jose Rodolfo Garcia Barrios and Angelina Christine Almanza
Seth Parker Warren and Melinda Beth Lawson
Dusty Ryan Stovall and Cecelia Sanchez Vargas
Jack Thomas Eldridge and Jessica Ann Sartor
Tancy Mae Matthews and Rami Tyler Shaffer
Adam Hale Nicholes and Emilee Kathryn Engel
Travis Edward Schochler and Lisbeth Flynn Johnson
Joshua Lamar Ivy and Lateasha Marie Parrales
Zacheriah Andrew Bowser and Rhianna Sue Cooper
Travis Weston Pyeatt and Cadie Lynn Hopkins
Hayden Todd Stansbury and Kaylee Renea Cole