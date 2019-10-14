Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Anthony Shane Palmer and Brittney J. Sollars

Christopher Austin Lee Bobbitt and Kyliee Renee Barr

Matthew Alan Frazier and Erica Danielle Laminack

George Edward Bell and Sikaya Denise Harden

Luis Angel Medina Lopez and Jiselle Marina Aldape

Brodrick Rondale Morris and Lottoya Shauniqua Rucker

Aaron Keith Medlin and Jessica Renae Teague

Aaron David Combs and Shelley Henderson Lloy

Timothy Don LaFleur Jr. and Bianca Louise Woolley

Mark A. Whitehead and Marshell Denise McGuire

Matthew Brogan Smith and Alexis Jeanne Clark

Joshua Michael Kelley and Destiny Lee Wylie

Linnie Clarence Trammell and Brittni Gladia Baker

Stanley Aiwonegbe and Sylvian Yvette Walker

Billy Neal Fussell and Stephanie Leann Webb

Christopher Howard Voight and Kendal Renea Crawford

Clyde Deontrate Willis and Brittany Gerlene Hicks

Jamaica Jorge Santiago and Maria Elizabeth Barrera Cisneros

Michael Wayne Peables and Taylor Rae-Dean Ridgeway

Kathryn Maylene Allison and Sarah Elizabeth Morton

Dalton Jack Daniels and Teara Alexis Foster

Charles Edwin Henderson and Lauren Taylor Madden

Mitchell Glen King and Carly Cheyenne Gooch

Michael Bryan Reynolds and Keely Amanda George

Jose Rodolfo Garcia Barrios and Angelina Christine Almanza

Seth Parker Warren and Melinda Beth Lawson

Dusty Ryan Stovall and Cecelia Sanchez Vargas

Jack Thomas Eldridge and Jessica Ann Sartor

Tancy Mae Matthews and Rami Tyler Shaffer

Adam Hale Nicholes and Emilee Kathryn Engel

Travis Edward Schochler and Lisbeth Flynn Johnson

Joshua Lamar Ivy and Lateasha Marie Parrales

Zacheriah Andrew Bowser and Rhianna Sue Cooper

Travis Weston Pyeatt and Cadie Lynn Hopkins

Hayden Todd Stansbury and Kaylee Renea Cole

Tags