Marriage licenses filed from Sep. 23 to 27 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Alberto Herrera and Maria Del Los Angeles Lopez Carreon

Jeremy Demarcus Marshall and Tricia Dianne Sanches

John Jacob Brantley and Britney Leann Walker

Paul Francis Carroll III and Dawn Michelle Grimsley

Joshua Wayne Jester and Jessica Lindsey Bogart

Lucero A. Castro De La Hoya and Lillieana Esperanza Gudino

William Cody Sampson and Megan Ashley Henderson

James Earl Nesbitt and Annie Baker Ferrell

John Paul Root and Catelyn Cassandra Hartzell

LaDearan Gerard Beecham and Tiffani Lateshia Simmons

Earl Masters Griffin and Vicki Dianne Modisette

Taylor J. Coreian Nabar Garrett and Amanda Diann Bryant

Cody Wayne Gunby and Rebecca Lynn Kirkland

Brian Allan Pfau and Alexis Lea Baggett

Marshall Glynn Herrington and Danah Hawkins McGraw

Andrei Gabriel Scherer and Rene Christine Savard

David Duy Trinh and Thanh Vo Phuong Doan

Justice Ryan London and Jordan Rene McKay

Horacio Perez Ponce and Carolina Arriaga Espinoza

Agim Ejupi and Kathleen Keyes Pool

Newton Clarke Benham III and Linda Kokenzie Miller

Keyon Dewayne Brown and Tania Latryce Sparks

Travrus Akeem Brown and Rikki Jonese Snoddy

Zackery Don Agnew and Kimberly Ann Hendricks

Garrett Don Penn and Whitney Nichole Henderson

Nathan David Norman and Cheyenne Nichole Ramey

Patrick Dale Riley Jr. and Christine Michele Jameson

Seth Glen Sanders and Halley Danielle Gribble

Shane Lurie Gibson and Sammie Rose Paz

Justin Hunter Pennington and Ashlee Mae Hinson

