Marriage licenses filed from Sep. 23 to 27 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Alberto Herrera and Maria Del Los Angeles Lopez Carreon
Jeremy Demarcus Marshall and Tricia Dianne Sanches
John Jacob Brantley and Britney Leann Walker
Paul Francis Carroll III and Dawn Michelle Grimsley
Joshua Wayne Jester and Jessica Lindsey Bogart
Lucero A. Castro De La Hoya and Lillieana Esperanza Gudino
William Cody Sampson and Megan Ashley Henderson
James Earl Nesbitt and Annie Baker Ferrell
John Paul Root and Catelyn Cassandra Hartzell
LaDearan Gerard Beecham and Tiffani Lateshia Simmons
Earl Masters Griffin and Vicki Dianne Modisette
Taylor J. Coreian Nabar Garrett and Amanda Diann Bryant
Cody Wayne Gunby and Rebecca Lynn Kirkland
Brian Allan Pfau and Alexis Lea Baggett
Marshall Glynn Herrington and Danah Hawkins McGraw
Andrei Gabriel Scherer and Rene Christine Savard
David Duy Trinh and Thanh Vo Phuong Doan
Justice Ryan London and Jordan Rene McKay
Horacio Perez Ponce and Carolina Arriaga Espinoza
Agim Ejupi and Kathleen Keyes Pool
Newton Clarke Benham III and Linda Kokenzie Miller
Keyon Dewayne Brown and Tania Latryce Sparks
Travrus Akeem Brown and Rikki Jonese Snoddy
Zackery Don Agnew and Kimberly Ann Hendricks
Garrett Don Penn and Whitney Nichole Henderson
Nathan David Norman and Cheyenne Nichole Ramey
Patrick Dale Riley Jr. and Christine Michele Jameson
Seth Glen Sanders and Halley Danielle Gribble
Shane Lurie Gibson and Sammie Rose Paz
Justin Hunter Pennington and Ashlee Mae Hinson