Officials have identified the tractor-trailer driver who was killed Wednesday when his rig went off Interstate 20 south of Longview and landed submerged in a creek.
Yves Renard, 48, of North Miami Beach, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene off I-20 just east of its intersection with Texas 31, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said troopers responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to the three-vehicle crash on I-20 westbound in Gregg County.
A preliminary report showed the driver of the tractor-trailer was in the right lane approaching Texas 31 in a “severe rainstorm,” Dark said. At that time, two pickups were headed west in the left lane.
The tractor-trailer, for an unknown reason, struck the concrete barrier on the north side of the highway and then veered left, hitting the two pickups in the process, Dark said. The tractor-trailer then hit the concrete barrier on the south side with such force the truck and its trailer went through it, went down a steep embankment and landed partially submerged in a creek.
The driver of one of the pickups and a passenger in that vehicle were taken in stable condition to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview. Another passenger in that truck was not treated for injuries.
The driver and a passenger in the other pickup also were not treated for injuries.