A 30-year-old Longview man was arrested Sunday on a murder charge in what police say what a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend.
Adrian Devon Grissom was jailed Sunday evening on the charge in connection with the death of 23-year-old Cyan Winn, according to Longview police.
Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to a reported shooting at The Gilmer Apartments in the 700 block of Gilmer Road, Longview police said in a statement Monday. Upon arrival, officers found Winn dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the shooting began as a “domestic dispute” between Winn and Grissom.
Police arrested Grissom after getting a warrant out of the 124th District Court.
Bond on the murder charge had not been set as of mid-morning Monday. The Gregg County Courthouse is closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
The incident could be the city’s first homicide of 2022.