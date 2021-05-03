The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning released the name of an Ore City man arrested in the weekend shooting death of another man.
Robert Lee Travis, 41, was booked into the Upshur County Jail on a charge of murder, according to the office. His bond was set at $100,000.
Braiden Ray Robinson, 32, was found dead Saturday night in the 8000 block of Salvia Road in northeast Upshur County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said the suspect and victim knew each other, and the shooting occurred during a disturbance at the location.