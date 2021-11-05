An 8-year-old girl from Ore City died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Upshur County.
Troopers responded to the wreck at about 3:30 p.m. on Texas 155 about 7 miles east of Ore City in Upshur County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report shows Maria Soledad-Ramirez, 42, of Ore City, was driving north on Periwinkle Road when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
Soledad-Ramirez was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where she was treated and released. The girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where she later died from her injuries.