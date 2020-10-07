The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday reported a 44-year-old Arp man died after a Friday wreck in Harrison County.
Troopers on Friday responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM 31 about four miles south of Marshall, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. A preliminary report showed the driver of a pickup, 75-year-old Lee Beard of Mount Enterprise, was headed west on FM 2625 when he stopped at a stop sign at FM 31 as a tractor-trailer, driven by Steven Craig Braswell, was headed south on FM 31.
Dark said Beard failed to yield the right of way to the tractor-trailer and pulled into its path, causing it to jackknife into the southbound ditch. The rig struck a light pole and caught fire.
Dark said Braswell was taken to a Shreveport medical center in critical condition where he died two days later.
Beard suffered “non-incapacitating injuries.”