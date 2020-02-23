UPDATE: A 34-year-old Gilmer man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing death early Sunday morning at the Jaguars gentleman's club south of Longview.
Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan identified the suspect as Dustin Michael Page and said he arraigned him about 9 a.m. Sunday on a second-degree felony murder charge. He set Page's bond at $100,000.
Bryan said he pronounced the victim dead at 4:30 a.m. at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview. The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
The stabbing death at Jaguars is the first reported homicide this year in unincorporated Gregg County. Three reported cases of homicide, including one accidental shooting, have been reported in 2020 in Longview.
Investigators were at the scene interviewing witnesses.
Bryan ordered that the body be sent to Tyler for an autopsy and said he expected preliminary results to be available Monday afternoon.
