A Big Sandy man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to retaliating against a Big Sandy Police officer, whom he threatened to "shoot and kill."
Officer Dave Morris responded Jan. 27 to an assault at a home in Big Sandy where he found a woman with swelling and an injury to her face. She told Morris that her husband had hit her, according to information provided by Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd's office.
Maurice Hall, 43, was arrested and charged with assault family violence. While in the back of the patrol car, Hall threatened to "shoot and kill" Morris, according to information provided by Byrd.
Hall was on parole at the time from a prior incident in which he had been sentenced to prison for retaliation against a different police officer, Byrd said.
Hall was indicted for the most recent charge as a habitual offender and, on Monday, he was sentenced to 40 years, Byrd said.