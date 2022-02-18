A 17-year-old boy from Big Sandy was killed Thursday night in an Upshur County crash that also injured another teen.

Troopers responded at 9:37 p.m. to the crash on White Oak Road about 7 miles east of Big Sandy, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.

A preliminary report shows the teen was driving a car west on White Oak Road when it topped a hill and, for unknown reasons, went off the road to the right and into the ditch. The car then struck several trees.

The 17-year-old driver was flown to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler in serious condition, Dark said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

