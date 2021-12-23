An 18-year-old Carthage man died Wednesday evening after a one-vehicle crash near Henderson.
Kiante Marsquise Smith was taken to UT Health East Texas in Henderson following the crash where he died from his injuries, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Smith graduated from Carthage High School in May after playing basketball and football for the Bulldogs.
Troopers responded at about 7:40 p.m. to the crash on FM 839 about 4 miles southwest of Henderson, Dark said
A preliminary investigation shows Smith was driving north on FM 839 when his vehicle left the road in a right-hand curve. He did not take corrective action and continued to drive through the grass and a barbed-wire fence, according to the report. The vehicle hit a mound causing it to vault and roll, ejecting the driver.