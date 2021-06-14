A 58-year-old Carthage man was killed Friday in a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Larry D. Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 7:24 a.m. to the crash on FM 2517 about two miles south of Carthage, Dark said. A preliminary report shows the driver of a pickup, identified as Bellamy, was headed west when his vehicle went onto the wrong side of the road and hit a tractor-trailer.
Bellamy was taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Arthur Carl Collier, 67 of DeBerry was taken to UT health East Texas in Carthage in stable condition.