Three more East Texas counties have issued burn bans for residents joining a growing list of counties in the region.
Cass, Morris and Cherokee counties issued the bans Monday. They follow Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Upshur and Marion counties in Northeast Texas already under burn bans.
The counties are among 168 of the state’s 254 counties under burn bans, according to a Monday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
According to the National Weather Service, there is significant rain chance through the rest of this week.