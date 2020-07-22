A neighbor used a hose to help put out a house fire Tuesday morning before a command vehicle and engine from the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department arrived, Chief Jimmy Purcell said.
Purcell said the neighbor used the hose through a broken window in a bedroom of the house in the 200 block of North Whatley Road, but he did not know whether the neighbor broke the window.
The three occupants of house escaped injury and damage was confined to a leather chair and some contents in the bedroom, Purcell said.
He said a discarded cigarette is the suspected cause of the fire, which was reported at 10:30 a.m.