Construction of a new Longview Fire Station No. 5 is nearing completion as other city public safety bond projects also are progressing.
As part of the bond package approved by voters in 2018, $52.41 million was allocated for police and fire facilities; $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects; and $24.71 million for parks projects.
Public Works Facility Manager Kevin Chumbley said this past week that the plan for Fire Station No. 5 at 102 W. Niblick St. is in two parts. The first part was construction of a new building adjacent to the existing building.
The basic infrastructure for the new building is complete, Chumbley said. Only minor details remain, such as some electrical, plumbing and HVAC work.
"Once we do that, then we'll be able to come in and finish the flooring out," he said. "That building is very close to being completed."
The second part of the project at Fire Station No. 5 is to move everyone into the new building, which is when remodeling on the existing building will begin.
However, Chumbley said supply chain issues might cause a minor delay in completing the facility.
The manufacturer for the back bay doors has said they won't be available until February. The doors are critical for firetrucks coming in and out of the station, Chumbley said.
"We've got to have the back doors in order to have the building secured," he said.
Nonetheless, Chumbley said the overall project is on schedule to be completed by the end of spring.
Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the move into the new building is going to allow fire crews to initiate another part of the department's strategic plan: water rescue response.
Previously, water rescue equipment has been at a separate site from fire crews, increasing response times.
Steelman said by having crews and equipment under one roof, responses to water-related emergencies such as flash floods and significant rain events will be improved.
"By having this station going online ... we will be able to house the trained personnel with the water rescue equipment in one location," he said.
Another addition Steelman said he and firefighters are looking forward to is the expanded space the new station will offer.
He said congregate sleeping areas are common in fire stations. He described the current sleeping situation in Fire Station No. 5 as "not even semi-private sleeping cubicles."
The new station will have individual sleeping areas that will provide more privacy, which is especially needed with mixed-gender crews, Steelman said.
He also noted the size of the apparatus bay at the new station.
The current Fire Station No. 5 was built in the 1980s, meaning the bay doors and entrances are unable to accommodate the size of modern fire engines and ambulances.
"The size, length, width, height (of) the apparatus is much different than what (they) were in the 80s," Steelman said.
However, with the construction of the new building, officials have tried to take into account and factor in possible changes to fire apparatus "well into the future, for the next 30 to 40 years."
According to Steelman, the new building has bay doors that are large enough for vehicles to enter and account for their turning radius so that they don't hit walls and doors upon entering.
Other bond-related public safety projects
Fire Station No. 7 is in the initial scope-of-work stage and has not yet entered the design phase, according to Chumbley. He estimated that construction will begin in early 2023.
Design of Fire Station No. 8 is 95% complete and has been submitted for permit approval. Chumbley said officials are planning to get the design out in late February, after which bidding would start. He estimated construction would begin in late summer.
Fire Station 8 will be constructed at George Richey Road and Lou Galosy Way.
Construction of the new Longview Police Department headquarters on South Street across from the existing headquarters also has been hit by supply issues.
Chumbley said roofing materials and insulation manufactured in the United State is in high demand. He said it was back-ordered in August, and it's still unclear when it will arrive.
Otherwise, foundation work for the facility has been completed. Utilities, sewer lines, water lines and a storm sewer have been installed, and pavement of the parking lot has been completed.
While concrete has been poured for the second floor of the building, the first and third floors still need to be done, Chumbley said.
"Now that we're out of the ground, things are progressing well," he said.
Chumbley estimates the project is close to being 50% complete.
He added that the project is still on schedule for completion at the end of this year, "around November."
However, "actually getting into the building may take some time."
Officials said previously that, when completed, the new police department will be a three-story, 74,300-square-foot facility. Larger than the current police station’s 31,000 square feet, the new facility is being designed to accommodate growth for the next 35 years.
Training center
The scope of the new police/fire training center is being reworked because of price increase.
The site plan for the project is being redesigned and discussed with the building manufacturers to see what can be done to stay within budget, Chumbley said.
In September, the City Council rejected four bids for the project. An architect’s estimate had placed the facility’s cost at $2 million, but bids ranged from almost $4.2 million to more than $4.9 million.
Chumbley said the project is in its final stage of development and that 95% of the design and rework for rebidding is complete.
He said construction should begin in the fall.
The new training center will be built on about 90 acres in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.
And renovations to the existing police department building are in the initial design phase, Chumbley said. He said the project has not been contracted, but officials are initializing a contract with a design firm. He estimated construction will begin in early 2023.
Municipal court will remain in the existing police department building, which will be renovated to include office space for the city’s human resources department and Partners in Prevention, officials said previously.