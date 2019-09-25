A Winona man involved in the 2015 biker shootout in Waco has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for firing at law enforcement officers during a high-speed chase in 2018 that started at a Gregg County liquor store.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court handed down the sentence Wednesday to 43-year-old Jason Alan Dillard for attempted murder of a police officer, according to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office.
“My office will not tolerate those who target our law enforcement personnel,” District Attorney Tom Watson said in the post. “We must continue to back the blue and pray for their safety each and every night.”
Dillard had been held in the Gregg County Jail since his arrest on June 28, 2018, on multiple charges with bonds totaling $1.145 million.
Dillard’s arrest in Kilgore followed events that started after Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Kiefer Bounds saw Dillard’s pickup license plate lamp was out after Dillard pulled out of a liquor store parking lot and turned north onto Wright Mountain Road, and then east on FM 1252, police said at the time.
The trooper activated his lights to begin a traffic stop after Dillard crossed over the white line, drove on the shoulder and crossed the center line, according to police.
Bounds notified Gregg County dispatch of a pursuit, and Dillard reached speeds of 100 mph in a construction zone of eastbound Interstate 20 and swerved toward a sheriff’s deputy parked on the right shoulder, police said. Dillard then stuck his hand out the window and fired a shot in the direction of the trooper and a deputy behind him.
Dillard continued to drive erratically until his truck's tires were blown out by police spikes, stopping in a yard on Oakwood Street in Kilgore. Bounds then drew his pistol and ordered Dillard to show his hands as he opened his truck door, police said.
Dillard held a handgun as he exited the pickup and did not obey an order to drop it, police said. Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Bullard came around Dillard’s pickup to make contact with Dillard, who again fired a shot while Bullard’s arms were around him, causing the gun to jam.
Dillard originally was charged in the May 2015 deadly biker shootout, but those charges were dropped May 4 in McLennan County, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.