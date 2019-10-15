An Upshur County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 kidnapping and assault of his then-girlfriend.
Charles Anthony Gray, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to four charges connected to the incident, according to Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.
Byrd said in a press release that on June 24, 2018, Gray began choking the woman and threatened to hit her in the head with a claw hammer. He said Gray then forced her into a car at knifepoint and drove her “around various locations in Longview.”
They arrived home the next morning, and the victim later came a report with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.
Gray was taken into custody days later by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, Byrd said.
Gray pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, assault/family violence-occlusion and two charges of aggravated assault threaten with deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years on the assault/family violence-occlusion charges and 25 years on the other charges with the sentences to be served concurrently, Byrd said. He will have to serve half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Byrd said Gray waved his right to appeal.