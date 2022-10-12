Crews on Wednesday afternoon were on the scene of a house fire in South Longview.
Firefighters responded at about 5:05 p.m. to a reported structure fire in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Street, according to Fire Marshal Kevin May. Upon arrival, May said crews determined the fire was in the 1600 block.
The home was “fully involved” with flames coming out of the roof when crews got to the scene. One person was inside when the fire started, but he was able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire was under investigation on Wednesday evening.