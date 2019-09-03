The city of Daingerifled Tuesday morning joined a growing list of area counties by enacting a burn ban for residents that does not include Gregg.
Fire Marshal Jimmy Cornelius signed the notice Tuesday morning that is in effect until further notice.
Rusk County issued a burn ban for residents on Aug. 20. Upshur County commissioners on Friday agreed to ban burning for 10 days or until sufficient rains fall for commissioners to lower the risk of wildfire.
Rusk and Upshur are among 157 of Texas’ 254 counties under burn bans, according to a Tuesday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service.