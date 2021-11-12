Though still facing a list of charges, two East Texas men who were arrested following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol are no longer facing one related to possession of a dangerous weapon, court documents show.
Ryan Taylor Nichols, 30, and Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, of Carthage, were arrested in January and were initially indicted on Jan. 8 on several charges including unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings. Those charges have been removed in a superseding indictment filed Nov. 10.
Nichols and Harkrider face charges of civil disorder and aiding and abetting; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstration or picketing in a Capitol building.
Nichols was separately charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officer using a dangerous weapon as well as an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds or buildings.
Harkrider was charged with theft of government property on suspicion of taking a table leg from the Capitol that was later found in his home, court documents said.
According to court documents, Harkrider was armed with a tomahawk ax and Nichols with a crowbar and pepper spray.
On Jan. 22, a federal judge ruled Harkrider and Nichols would be held without bond until trial to assure “safety of the community” and because of a “serious risk that the defendant will flee.”
Judge Thomas Hogan in April ordered Harkrider be released on house arrest with electronic monitoring, pending trial. He has been granted several changes to his terms of release, including the removal of an ankle monitor and being allowed to travel to Louisiana twice to volunteer with Hurricane Ida relief.
At the beginning of the month, Nichols’ attorney Joseph D. McBride of New York filed a motion for modification of bail and asked the court to release Nichols on his own recognizance ahead of trial. A hearing was set Dec. 20, and Nichols would appear via Zoom. On Nov. 9, McBride filed a notice of COVID-19 vaccination stating that Nichols received his first dose of Moderna on Nov. 3 and would receive a second dose Dec. 2. He further requested that Nochols be allowed to attend the Dec. 20 hearing in person rather than Zoom since he will be fully vaccinated.
Nichols denies each charge in the request for release.