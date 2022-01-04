A 74-year-old Diana man on a motorcycle was killed Monday in a wreck just north of Longview.
Michael Wayne Campbell, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene by Gregg County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 B. H. Jameson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Ttroopers responded at about 1:55 p.m. to the crash roughly a haf-mile north of Longview on U.S. 259 at Tryon Road, according to the incident report.
James Melvin Laney, 77, of Longview was driving east on Tryon Road, attempting to cross U.S. 259, according to DPS. At the time, Campbell was driving his motorcycle south on U.S. 259.
Jameson said the driver of the Jeep stopped at a stop sign, and “apparently did not see the motorcycle and pulled in the road.”
According to DPS, Campbell’s motorcycle ran into Laney’s vehicle. Campbell was wearing a helmet, according to the DPS report.