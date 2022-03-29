A man who died in a March 19 homicide on East Nelson Street in Longview recorded his shooting on his mobile phone.
Michael Lee Ralston, 49, was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of 44-year-old Eric Matthew Wynns of Longview. He also was charged with aggravated assault, accused of using a knife to injure Johnathan Dillard. Dillard was identified as Wynns' brother and roommate in an affidavit an officer wrote to obtain a warrant for Ralston's arrest in relation to Wynn's death. Another officer wrote a similar report in relation to Dillard's injuries.
One of the affidavits describes a dispute that developed over text messages that Ralston sent Wynns. The affidavit did not reveal the content of the text messages. The officer described a home where five people lived and shared laundry facilities. Two people who live near the house where the shooting occurred, but did not witness it, reported an ongoing dispute between Ralston and Wynns.
"Both reported that Wynns and Ralston have been having 'noise feuds' with each other," the report says. "They believe the two were intentionally being loud to annoy each other."
One affidavit recounted statements Ralston made to another officer as he was being taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. The affidavit said Ralston was injured and underwent surgery but didn't indicate what his injuries were.
"Ralston said that a guy that lives downstairs and his friend came upstairs to his room. They were making threats towards Ralston, unknown what type of threats," the affidavit says. "Ralston obtained his handgun and began firing shots towards the pair. Once his magazine was empty, one of the subjects took his gun while he was attempting to obtain another magazine. When this took place, Ralston obtained a knife and cut the other subject. At one point, they fell down the stairs."
Another person who lives in the home said Wynns and Ralston are both hearing impaired. The report says Ralston also is known as "Deaf Dragon."
In the affidavit related to Dillard's stabbing, an officer said the body camera of the officer who went with Ralston to the hospital recorded Ralston saying that "Wynns came to his room and was harassing him over a text message."
"When he opened the door, Ralston said that Wynns was videotaping him, likely with his cell phone. Ralston said he was being harassed by Wynns and this made him fear for his life," the affidavit says. "So, Ralston said he retrieved his gun and shot Wynns. After shooting Wynns, Ralston said that Dillard took his gun away from him. Ralston repeated several times that the gun was empty and he was looking for another magazine. Ralston said that Dillard then came upstairs and took his gun from him. When Dillard did this, Ralston motions his hand to his right jeans pocket and said that he pulled is knife out and stabbed Dillard."
A detective found Wynn's mobile phone next to the man's body and discovered it was still recording. Detectives watched several videos taken during the altercation.
"The first video shows Ralston's bedroom door with Wynns knocking on it and telling Ralston to stop text messaging him. The second video is from downstairs aimed upwards," the affidavit says. "Ralston is clearly visible at the top of the staircase. He pulls the slide back on a handgun and begins yelling at Wynns to stop banging on his door. Ralston then begins firing downwards towards the bottom of the staircase. Wynns is heard screaming. Another voice believed to be Dillard begins yelling at Ralston about shooting people. More screams are heard with the voice telling someone to stop. This is the point where it is believed that Ralston is stabbing Dillard. This portion is only captured in audio, no video."
The report says that corroborates Ralston's statements "about Wynns beating on (Ralston's) door about text messages as well as him videotaping Ralston."
The affidavit goes on to describe how there is evidence that Ralston fired his handgun in his room, striking Ralston, because there were shell casings in his room and near his bedroom door. The evidence suggested "Ralston followed (Dillard) downstairs when there was no further threat of violence."
An officer also spoke with Dillard at the hospital.
"Dillard said he and Wynns returned home from Louisiana and were home for approximately 10 minutes when he heard a knock at the door from the neighbor. Wynns opened the door while Dillard was in the back room of the apartment and then (Dillard) heard 5-6 gunshots a short time later," one of the affidavits says. "Dillard came to the door and saw Wynns laying on the floor in front of the door.
"Ralston then ran downstairs while Dillard chased him," the report continues. "Dillard believed Ralston was getting another magazine to reload his handgun. Ralston then exited his apartment and pointed the handgun at Dillard. Dillard grabbed the handgun and threw it down the stairs, at which point Ralston got a knife. Dillard pushed Ralston down the stairs and Dillard fell with him. Ralston then started stabbing Dillard with the knife."
Dillard said he banged on another resident's door and was allowed inside. Both affidavits describe large amounts of blood in various locations in the house.
"Dillard had a large amount of puncture wounds about his neck and shoulder area," one of the reports says. "No damage or forced entry into Ralston's bedroom was located to suggest anyone entered without consent. There does not appear to be any evidence to suggest that there was any threat towards Ralston at the time he discharged his handgun at Wynns and used a knife to severely injure Dillard."
Ralston remained Tuesday in Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $600,000.