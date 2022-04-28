A double-homicide case that ended when the suspect killed himself at a White Oak apartment complex likely started with a man yelling he “was going to shoot everyone” at a home in Longview.
Jared Scott Sobey, 37, of Longview shot and killed himself on April Fools’ Day as police closed in on him at the apartments. Law enforcement wanted Sobey on a capital murder warrant in the shooting deaths of Todd Monroe Brown, 53, and Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, 34, both of Longview.
Officials began searching for a suspect, later identified as Sobey, after Brown and Gonzales were found on the ground at about 4:40 p.m. March 30 in the 1100 block of Fisher Road. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, while Gonzales was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
An affidavit for a search warrant shows police were called at 3:08 p.m. the day of the shooting to a home on Biscayne Court in Longview about an armed subject. The home is the same address as what Brown’s wallet, found by police after he was dead, listed as his address.
“The call notes detailed that ‘he’ (the suspect) was in a yard of a gray house with a white truck in the drive, and that ‘he’ was yelling that ‘he’ was going to shoot everyone,” the document shows. “The reporting party stated they observed a ‘revolver,’ and that the reporting party was just driving by.”
Documents show Sobey's girlfriend told police the pair, along with Brown and Gonzales, were at the home that day. The document does not identify the armed suspect as Sobey.
A police sergeant and two detectives responded to the home on Biscayne Court, according to the document. He “attempted to make contact but received none.”
Sobey's girlfriend told police she took a shower and that Sobey, Brown and Gonzales were gone when she got out. She then left.
Officers determined the call on Biscayne Court was related to the shootings on Fisher Road, according to the document. The affidavit is for a warrant to search the residence for potential evidence “related to the murder of Todd Brown.”
After Brown and Gonzales were shot, police released photos of the suspect and a white Ford pickup police said he could be driving.
Police on Thursday found the truck, which was Brown’s. An affidavit to search the oil lease along Bacle Road in Gregg County details more on the investigation.
According to the document, surveillance video from a nearby business showed the pickup stop on Fisher Road, and a man with a backpack got out of the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
“The suspect stands outside of the truck with the door still open,” the document states. “The suspect is seen pulling something that appears to be a gun from his waistband. The suspect then shoots the driver of the vehicle and shoots towards the driver side rea are of the vehicle.”
The truck then began to roll forward. The suspect got back into the vehicle and closed the door. The truck stopped, and the driver’s side door opened. Then, the document states it appears the suspect pushed the driver out of the truck.
“The truck then drives away again and what appears to be a human body is left in the roadway,” the document states.
The truck stops again at Fisher Road and Old Highway 80, and the suspect got out through the driver’s door and opened the door behind it.
“The suspect then pulls another body from the back seat and drops him in the roadway,” the document states.
The truck then left headed west on Old Highway 80.
According to the document, a detective began searching social media feeds of the victims following the shooting looking for “friends or associates” who match the features of the suspect in the security video.
The detective found a profile for Sobey, the document states.
In the profile, Sobey exhibits “two distinguishing features — thick and wavy brown hair, and a nose that was noticeably longer than average,” the document states.
The detective compared Sobey’s profile photo to the suspect in surveillance video and determined they appeared to match.
Law enforcement obtained a capital murder warrant for Sobey’s arrest and found him at the Chase Knoll Studio apartments on April 1. Police and SWAT surrounded the complex.
“Officers attempted to make contact with Sobey, but were unsuccessful,” Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said that afternoon. “Sobey eventually stepped out where he took his own life.”