No one was injured this morning when a vehicle struck a school bus south of Henderson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded at about 6:49 a.m. to the crash on CR 414 about a half mile south of U.S. 97, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said. A preliminary report shows the school bus was headed north of the county road approaching a private drive. The driver of a second vehicle stopped on a private drive pulled out of the drive and struck the right side of the school bus.
Officials said there were no injuries but did not say if there were children on the bus at the time of the crash.
Dark said driver of the vehicle that struck the school bus was arrested on charges of no driver’s license, failure to yield right of way and failure to report non-injury accident.