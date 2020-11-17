The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified the driver of a motorcycle who died this past week in a crash in southern Upshur County.
Terry Don Briant, 59, died on Thursday after the crash on Nov. 7, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded Nov. 7 to the crash on Green Hills Road about two miles north of Longview, Dark said. Briant was headed north on Green Hills Road when he lost control of his motorcycle while driving through a curve in the road.
Briant, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances hospital in Tyler, where he later died.