A 53-year-old Longview man was killed Friday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Rusk County.
Darrell R. Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary investigation shows just before 11 p.m. Fowler was driving his pickup east on FM 13 about a mile east of Henderson when he failed to negotiate a right curve “at an unsafe speed,” according to Dark. The pickup traveled across the road into the north ditch where it rolled, ejecting the driver.