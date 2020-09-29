Officials are asking the public’s help to find the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Kilgore.
At about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, a dark sedan was headed south on Texas 135 before turning onto Peavine Road in Gregg County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said the vehicle turned to head west on Peavine Road, where it traveled less than a half mile and struck pedestrian 50-year-old Homer Wayne Haley of Kilgore. Haley died at the scene; the driver fled.
Based on evidence from the crash, the vehicle involved might have damage to the front, including damage to one or both headlights.
Anyone with information about the lens or the crash or who was in the area at the time is asked to call Sgt. Darren Thomas at the Longview DPS office at (903) 758-1789.