One person was killed late Sunday in a one-vehicle crash at Texas 31 and Interstate 20 in Gregg County.
A preliminary report shows at about 11:49 p.m. the driver of an SUV headed westbound on I-20 tried to take the exit for Texas 31, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. The driver failed to negotiate the exit, drove off the ramp to the left and rolled several times.
The driver was not restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.