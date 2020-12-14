An Overton man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle rollover wreck in Rusk County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Dustin Craig Switzer, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash on FM 1249, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said.
Troopers responded at 12:15 a.m. Sunday to the crash on FM 1249 about 4 miles east of Kilgore, Dark said. A preliminary report showed Switzer was driving west on FM 1249 when his vehicle veered into the eastbound lane and overcorrected to the right. The vehicle slid across and off the road before striking an electric pole and rolling.
Dark said Switzer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.