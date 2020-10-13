A man walking Monday evening on U.S. 80 in Upshur County was struck by a pickup and killed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded at about 7:25 p.m. to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian about four miles west of Gladewater, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report shows a pickup driven by Wesley Melvin Allen, 60, of Hawkins was headed west on U.S. 80 when it crested a hill and hit a man who was walking west in the middle of the westbound lane. The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Samuel Stephen Lawrence of Alexandria, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allen was not injured.