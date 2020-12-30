Officials have released more information about a wreck Monday between Kilgore and Tyler in which four people were killed.
Sara Vasquez, 53, of Overton, a 13-year-old girl and 15- and 17-year-old boys were killed in the crash at FM 757 and FM 2767 in Smith County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. Initial reports confirmed three people were killed in the crash.
Troopers responded at 11:25 a.m. to the crash that was about eight miles east of Tyler, Dark said. A preliminary report showed a pickup, driven by 26-year-old Juan Manuel Villanueva of Overton, was headed south on FM 757 when it failed to yield the right of way and drove into the path of a truck-tractor that was headed east on FM 2767.
Villanueva was taken to UT Health in Tyler in serious condition, Dark said.
Vasquez and the three minors, who were all passengers in Villanueva’s vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck-tractor, 53-year-old John Paul Wilkins of Gladewater, was taken to UT Health in serious condition.