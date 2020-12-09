The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to find an "armed and dangerous" man wanted on multiple felony warrants.
Bodrick Ryder, 36, fled highway patrol troopers in Gregg County during a traffic stop just before noon on Tuesday, according to DPS spokesman Lonny Haschel. Then, around 6:15 p.m., he fled Kilgore police when spotted at a convenience store near Texas 42 and FM 1252.
Ryder, who is described as being 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds, was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. He is believed to be headed to the Tyler area and might be driving a 1999 Dodge Ram.
Members of the public are not to approach Ryder, DPS said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should dial 911.