A Troup man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday near Arp.
Troopers responded to the wreck at 5:30 p.m. on Texas 64 about three miles west of Arp in Smith County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report shows an SUV was stopped on the south shoulder of Texas 64 before it attempted to cross the road and was hit on its left side by a tractor-trailer that was headed east, according to Dark.
The driver of the SUV, 64-year-old Tony Calvin Henson, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Cottle Funeral Home in Troup.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 57-year-old Michael Anthony Hill, of Center, was not injured.