Two people were killed Tuesday when the vehicle they were in slid off the road and into Lake Fork in Wood County.
Troopers responded at 4:39 p.m. to the crash on FM 2966 about five miles southeast of Yantis, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
The driver, Mary Jan Dunham, 61, of Yantis, was headed southwest on FM 2966 at an unsafe speed for the road conditions when her vehicle went off the road south into a ditch and then was submerged in Caney Creek of Lake Fork, Dark said.
Dunham and passenger Joe Dell Henderson, 57, of Quitman, were pronounced dead at the scene.