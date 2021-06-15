Officials believe an 88-year-old White Oak man suffered a medical episode early Sunday before dying in a car crash.

Glynn C. Burch was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.

Troopers responded at 5:32 a.m. to the crash on West Whatley Road outside the White Oak city limits. Dark said a preliminary report shows Burch was driving east when his vehicle went off the road and struck a mailbox and a tree.

Burch was taken to Bigham Mortuary in Longview.

