Officials believe an 88-year-old White Oak man suffered a medical episode early Sunday before dying in a car crash.
Glynn C. Burch was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 5:32 a.m. to the crash on West Whatley Road outside the White Oak city limits. Dark said a preliminary report shows Burch was driving east when his vehicle went off the road and struck a mailbox and a tree.
Burch was taken to Bigham Mortuary in Longview.