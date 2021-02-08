An East Mountain man has been charged with two counts of murder after a shooting left two people dead, Upshur County officials said Monday.
Nichlous Cole Williams, 19, was booked into the Upshur County Jail, where he remained Monday under $500,000 in bonds.
At about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and East Mountain police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Posey Road in East Mountain, according to a statement from Sheriff Larry Webb.
East Mountain residents Leonard Faris Gibson, 66, and Denene Suzanne Mosley, 53, were found dead at the scene. Their bodies were sent to Tyler for autopsies.
“Upshur County deputies received information as to the whereabouts of the suspect in this case and responded to a nearby residence where he was taken into custody,” the release said.
It is unclear when and where Williams was arrested.
“The actor and victims were all known to each other,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The results of the investigation will be turned over to the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office.”