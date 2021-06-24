A Carthage man who is awaiting trial on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol is requesting that he no longer have to wear an ankle monitor to track his location.
The attorney for Alex Kirk Harkrider, of Carthage, filed a motion Wednesday with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to modify Harkrider’s bond conditions.
Harkrider, 34, is charged in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol along with Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview. Judge Thomas F. Hogan ordered in April that Harkrider be released on house arrest with electronic monitoring, pending trial. No such order was granted at the time for Nichols.
Kira Anne West, Harkrider’s attorney, said in a motion to modify his bond conditions that the ankle monitor, which tracks his location, costs Harkrider $110 per month.
“Mr. Harkrider lives on a small pension from the government which he receives for his total disability from his time serving overseas with the Marines. This is a financial, emotional and physical hardship for Mr. Harkrider,” West wrote in the motion.
When Harkrider was placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring, the court expressed reservations that Harkrider would not follow the orders, West wrote in the motion.
“Now, nearly two months later, this court should no longer have any reservations about Mr. Harkrider’s ability to follow the orders of the court or any other government agency,” West wrote. “Mr. Harkrider has a perfect record of compliance with pretrial.”
Harkrider has been compliant with his pretrial officer, and West argued that the officer can supervise, monitor and report on Harkrider’s compliance without the electronic location monitoring.
Harkrider is charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on capitol grounds or buildings, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building in the District Court for the District of Columbia.
Nichols is charged with civil disorder obstruction of an official proceeding entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on capitol grounds or buildings, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, and act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings in the District Court for the District of Columbia.
Both men are accused of interfering with law enforcement performing official duties, attempting to impede or obstruct an official proceeding before Congress through civil disorder, and both men are accused of unlawfully entering the Capitol building with deadly or dangerous weapons. According to court documents, Harkrider was armed with a tomahawk ax and Nichols with a crowbar and pepper spray.
Harkrider and Nichols posted images and videos of themselves involved in the Jan. 6 riots to their social media accounts. Investigators found photos, screenshots and videos from the pair depicting them taking part in the riot, according to court documents.
In his pretrial release request, Harkrider claims he was responding to former President Donald Trump’s call to action, documents show.
At about 6 a.m. Jan. 18, Harkrider was arrested at his home in Carthage. Court documents indicate that a “piece of furniture” from the Capitol was found on his nightstand.
On Jan. 22, a federal judge ruled Harkrider and Nichols would be held without bond, awaiting trial due to “clear and convincing evidence that there are no conditions that would reasonably assure the safety of the community and has shown by a preponderance of the evidence that there is a serious risk that the defendant will flee or not appear in court when required.”