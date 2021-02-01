Crews are on the scene investigating and eastbound traffic is being rerouted after an overnight fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Gregg County.
The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Texas 135, according to Texas Department of Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. She said the crash involved a tractor-trailer.
Dark said all eastbound traffic on the interstate is being rerouted onto Texas 135 and back onto I-20 at FM 1252.
She said more information would be released as it is available.