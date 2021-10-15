Officers made eight arrests in connection with an aggravated robbery this past month in Longview and are looking for one man who they say is a suspect in the case.
Police are looking for Bryce Peterson, 22, of Katy in the Sept. 16 incident, Longview police said Friday in a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Officers were told at about 1:19 p.m. on Sept. 16 about a robbery at Hidden Hills Apartments on Gilmer Road, police said. Officers talked to the victim who said he was “lured to the location” because he wanted to buy a vehicle he found on Facebook. The victim said two men arrived at the apartments with guns and demanded money. The suspects then left in a vehicle.
Police found and stopped the vehicle. Marquarious Love, 21, of Longview was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery. He remained Friday in the Gregg County Jail on $50,000 bond.
The following day, Longview police worked with its Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigation and Apprehension Unit and the County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) Unit to organize “a reverse sting operation” in connection with the incident.
Arrested in the operation and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity were:
- Nathan Johnson, 21, of DeBerry
- Keilan Jones, 20, of Longview
- Derrick Harrison, 18, of Beckville
- Detrayvian Watkins, 22, of Longview
- Datavion Tatum, 23, of Longview
- Jaheim Mays, 19, of Longview
Bond for all of the men was set at $50,000 except Jones whose charge carried a $30,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Police on Tuesday arrested Jordan Lister, 18, of Longview on a warrant of aggravated robbery. His bond on the charge was set at $100,000.
Anyone with information about Peterson is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or greggcountycrimestoppers.org.