An East Texas Baptist University senior who was set to graduate in a few weeks was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash near Hallsville that also injured two other people.
Devin Stanfield was the driver of one of the vehicles in the crash that happened shortly after 5 p.m. on U.S. 80 east of Hallsville. Stanfield, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Stanfield was a kinesiology wellness-management major and psychology minor, according to a post on ETBU’s Facebook page.
“It is with great sorrow we share the heartbreaking news that we have lost a dearly loved East Texas Baptist University student,” the post read. “… Please join the ETBU Family in fervent prayer for Devin's family, friends, classmates, faculty, and staff as they process this heartbreaking news.”
Dark said troopers responded at 5:15 p.m. to the crash on U.S. 80 about 1.5 miles east of Hallsville.
She said a preliminary report shows a car was headed east on U.S. 80 when it rear-ended Stanfield’s vehicle that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused Stanfield’s car to go into the westbound lane of U.S. 80 where it was struck by an SUV.
The driver of the car that hit Stanfield’s vehicle, 43-year-old Jared David Stevens of Marshall, was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center in stable condition, Dark said. The driver of the SUV, 80-year-old Sandra James Ingram of Longview, was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.