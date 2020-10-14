A former staff member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of indecency with a child sexual contact.
Leonard “Len” Paul Budai was held Wednesday morning in the Gregg County Jail on the charge after being booked before noon Tuesday. His bond had not been set.
Details about the indictment were not available Wednesday morning. Online jail records showed the indictment stemmed from an incident on July 19, 2019.
A News-Journal story in 2014 about Budai and his hobby of transforming mailboxes into works of art said he retired as the director of religious education at St. Mary’s in 2000.