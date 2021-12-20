A federal judge on Monday denied pretrial release for a Longview man being held on charges in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, is in a Washington, D.C., jail facing five felony and three misdemeanor charges connected to the January riots, according to documents in the case.
In a hearing Monday afternoon, Judge Thomas F. Hogan denied Nichols’ request to be released pending trial after a more than four-hour hearing in which prosecutors and Nichols' attorney presented arguments and evidence. Hogan raised concerns that in post-riot Facebook videos and posts, Nichols referred to the event as the second American revolution and said he stands for violence.
“Actually, the evidence is overwhelming — when you look at it objectively — against Mr. Nichols,” Hogan said.
Nichols appeared in person in the D.C. courtroom. Another East Texan charged in the riots, 34-year-old Alex Kirk Harkrider of Carthage, took part in the hearing via teleconference. In April, Hogan ordered Harkrider released on house arrest pending trial.
“As a person, I am sorry Mr. Nichols finds himself in this situation,” Hogan said before adding he would like to meet with the attorneys to quickly set a trial date quickly, possibly for spring.
On Nov. 1, Nichols’ attorney, Joseph D. McBride of New York, filed a motion asking the court to release his client on his own recognizance ahead of trial. Federal prosecutors argued that Nichols “presents a clear, concrete, and continuing danger to the community” and should not be released.
Prosecutors said Nichols assaulted law enforcement officers during the riot and incited other people to violence. Hogan said Nichols called for “an actual war” after the riots.
“It’s clear to me that there is an identifiable threat,” Hogan said.
Nichols traveled to Washington, D.C., ahead of Jan. 6 with Harkrider, documents show. Since Harkrider’s April release pending trial, he successfully petitioned to have his ankle monitor removed twice to travel to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief. On Monday, Hogan granted Harkrider permission to travel to Kentucky to volunteer with a group providing relief after recent deadly tornadoes.
In a request for his client’s release, the attorney for Nichols claims his client was swept up into the riot and denies each charge against him. Prosecutors argue Nichols viewed the 2020 election as fraudulent and was determined to prevent the congressional certification of the election results by any means necessary.
Prosecutors claim the pair brought several firearms and ammunition into the area, though they did not bring them to the Capitol. Harkrider was armed with a tomahawk ax and Nichols with a crowbar and pepper spray during the riots, according to documents in the case.
McBride later referred to the crowbar as “a prop” used in a Facebook video where Nichols refers to weapons, and not an actual weapon.
In the clip, which was played during Monday’s hearing, Nichols expresses a desire to drag politicians through the streets. At one point during the riot, a canister of OC spray is passed to Nichols and he prays it toward police, prosecutors said. McBride argued that he never possessed the spray and the chain of custody of the spray could not be traced.
Hogan asked McBride, “Does that make any difference, if someone hands me a gun and I shoot someone with it?”
Nichols and Harkrider later went onto a balcony where Nichols took a bullhorn from another rioter and “continued to incite the crowd,” prosecutors said.
Nichols told people to get into the building and get their weapons.
McBride told the court that Nichols no longer has any political party affiliation beyond duty to his family and to God.
Hogan said the court would inquire as to Nichols’ conditions at the jail and noted that the jail has found itself in trouble recently with the courts.
McBride told the judge Nichols had not been able to shower in five days, arguing that he was being retaliated against as a “whistleblower.”
“He looks like Tom Hanks in “Cast Away,” McBride said. “He looks like a homeless person on the streets of New York City.”
Nichols and Harkrider were arrested in January and were indicted Jan. 8 on several charges including unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings. The charge was removed in a superseding indictment filed Nov. 10.
Nichols and Harkrider still face charges of civil disorder and aiding and abetting; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstration or picketing in a Capitol building.
Nichols was separately charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officer using a dangerous weapon as well as an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds or buildings. Harkrider was charged with theft of government property on suspicion of taking a table leg from the Capitol that was later found in his home, the document shows.