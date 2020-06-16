A fire destroyed a home southeast of Gilmer early Tuesday morning, within days after another fire had burned a bedroom in the house, according to the Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department.
No one was home when firefighters responded at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday to the home in the 4800 block of FM 726 in Glenwood, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fennell said.
He said someone had been home a few days earlier when, at 10:30 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a blaze that damaged a bedroom in the same house.
The Glenwood fire department received help Tuesday morning from the Gilmer Fire Department and volunteer fire departments in East Mountain, West Mountain, Diana, Ore City and Judson Metro, Gilmer Capt. Billy Williams said.
Fennell said the state fire marshal is investigating the fires.