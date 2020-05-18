The Alinet Oilfield Services building near the East Texas Regional Airport was damaged in a fire early Monday morning.
Elderville, Longview and Kilgore fire departments responded to a structure fire around 6 a.m. Monday in the 8800 block of FM 2011 south of Longview.
Elderville Fire Chief Pat Owens said no one was injured, but about 30% of the building was damaged.
The fire department was alerted to the fire by someone knocking on the door and waking up the department, he said.
Elderville fire responded with eight firefighters, Owens said. Longview sent four firefighters, and Kilgore sent five.
Firefighters left the scene at around 8 a.m., Owens said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.