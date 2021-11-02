Crews are at the scene of a blaze near White Oak after officials say an oil truck caught fire and ignited a pump jack.
White Oak police reported at about 1:30 p.m. on the department’s Facebook page that White Oak and other departments are working to extinguish the fire.
“It is a oil truck that first caught on fire and it then caught a pump jack on fire,” the department said.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the department is assisting at the scene, which he said is off Camp Switch Road west of Texas 42 and south of U.S. 80.
This is a developing story and will be updated.