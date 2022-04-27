A Longview Fire Department vehicle was struck when a pickup failed to yield the right of way Wednesday in Longview, according to an official.
Longview Police Department spokesman Brandon Thornton said the fire department SUV was headed north on South High Street in the outside lane facing a green light when the pickup, headed south in the inside lane, failed to yield the right of way. The vehicles collided at Avalon Avenue.
The fire department employee was taken away from the scene in an ambulance. The extent of injuries was not known, but Thornton said no life-threatening injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.