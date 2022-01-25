Longview firefighters on Tuesday afternoon responded to a fire at a storage business on Whaley Street.
Crews responded just before 4 p.m. to the fire at Whaley Street Storage, according to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May.
According to May, a bystander called in the fire after seeing some smoke.
Upon arrival, firefighters found some active fire in the storage buildings, but May said the cause was not yet known.
“We had a lot of automobiles, trucks, cars, parts and stuff like that back there, so we're just trying to kind of see if we can determine what started the fire,” May said.