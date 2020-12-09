Fire
Crews on Wednesday morning work the scene after a fire in the 100 block of Wilellen Street in Longview.

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

The Longview Fire Department reported the fire at 9:55 a.m. via Twitter.

The extent of damage to the home is not yet known. 